Today at 1 o’clock, A WAMC Conversation at the Linda about reconciliation as a key to societal healing. Deputy Director for External Relations for The Rockefeller Institue, Bob Bullock, moderates the discussion between New York Congressman Paul Tonko, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rabbi Linda Motzkin, and Dr. Mussarat Chaudhry, co-members of the new Capitol District Chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaaam/Sholam, a grassroots organization that bring together Muslim and Jewish women.