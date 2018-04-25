WAMC To Host NY-19 Democratic Debate

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio will host a live debate among the Democratic candidates for New York's 19th Congressional district seat held by Republican John Faso on May 31 from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Linda in Albany. The primary and general election in the district are among the closest-watched in the country in this election cycle.

Hosted by WAMC's President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock — anchor of WAMC's daily Congressional Corner segment — the debate will also feature WAMC's Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne and Times Union senior editor for news Casey Seiler as moderators.

The debate will be broadcast live over WAMC's 29 radio frequencies and at wamc.org. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.

“Knowledge is the essence of democracy,” Chartock says. "We’re proud to be able to offer this resource to listeners and potential voters.”

The primary is June 26.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states. These include New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.