WAMC Sports News, Celtics Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Wizards, Rangers Up 2-1 In Series Over Nashville

NBA PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Thomas torches Wizards as Celtics go up 2-0...Warriors take opener

UNDATED (AP) — What does Isaiah Thomas do following two days of dental procedures? How about a 53-point effort that led the Boston Celtics to a two-games-to-none lead in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Thomas scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and nine more in overtime as the Celtics topped the Washington Wizards, 129-119. The Boston guard shot 18-for-33 overall and 5-for-12 from 3-point range despite fiddling with a newly-fitted mouth guard after losing a tooth in Game 1 on Sunday. Thomas extended the game by hitting two free throws in the closing seconds or regulation.

Thomas had about five hours of dental surgery on Monday and spent another few hours having his mouth guard fitted hours before game time.

Al Horford had 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 14 in the second half.

The Wizards outscored Boston 42-29 in the first quarter, two days after opening Game 1 on a 16-0 run. John Wall poured in 40 points for the Wizards, who host Game 3 on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors got their second-round series started with a 106-94 win over Utah.

Stephen (STEH'-fehn) Curry delivered 22 points in just three quarters of work as the Warriors had no trouble shaking the rust off. Curry and the Warriors hadn't played since completing a sweep of Portland on April 24.

Draymond Green scored Golden State's first six points of the fourth quarter and finished with 17, eight rebounds, six assists and two more blocks. Green is averaging 4.8 blocks in the postseason.

Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') had 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a Flagrant 1 foul on Green in the fourth for the Jazz. Gordon Hayward added just 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting.

Game 2 is Thursday in Oakland.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Jones cheered at Fenway following racial taunts

UNDATED (AP) — Orioles outfielder Adam Jones received extended applause before their 5-2 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, in stark contrast to the reception he heard at the historic ballpark 24 hours earlier.

The Bosox had extra security in place after Jones was taunted with racial slurs at the ballpark. Jones called the incident "unfortunate" and said such behavior has no place in today's game. He says he doesn't think what happened is indicative of the larger fan base or city of Boston. He also said it speaks to a larger race issue still prevalent around the United States, adding: "thought we'd moved past this a long time ago."

Manny Machado homered for the second straight night, and the Orioles turned a short popup into a triple play. But Hanley Ramirez homered twice and Mookie Betts added a two-run double to back Chris Sale's 11-strikeout effort over eight innings.

Sale allowed just two runs and three hits. He also threw behind Machado's legs in the first inning, causing both teams to be warned. The brushback came more than a week after Machado's takeout slide injured Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia (peh-DROY'-uh).

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Marwin Gonzalez capped his two-homer performance with a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to lead Houston past Texas, 8-7. Jose Altuve (al-TOO'-vay) hit a two-run homer in the fourth after the Rangers grabbed a 5-0 lead.

— Albert Pujols (POO'-hohlz) capped his three-hit night with a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning before the Angels hung on for a 6-4 win at Seattle. Kole Calhoun's two-run homer put Los Angeles ahead 4-3 in the eighth, but the Mariners forced extra innings on Robinson Cano's (kuh-NOHZ') RBI single in the ninth.

— Miguel Cabrera returned from the disabled list and smacked his 450th career homer to help Detroit beat Cleveland, 5-2. Justin Verlander won for the first time since opening day, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings.

— Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner each homered twice and Aaron Hicks slammed a two-run shot as the Yankees easily won for the 15th time in 20 games, 11-5 over Toronto. Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE'-roh tah-NAH'-kah) pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start.

— Jose Quintana held the Royals to four singles and two walks while working eight innings of the White Sox's 6-0 shutout of Kansas City. Yolmer Sanchez had three hits and an RBI as Chicago dealt the Royals their 10th loss in 11 games.

— The Twins crushed Oakland, 9-1 as Brian Dozier slammed two of Minnesota's six home runs. Miguel Sano, Jason Castro, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer also went deep to back Ervin Santana, who is 5-0 with a 0.66 ERA after firing six scoreless innings.

— Javier Baez came within a double of the cycle while going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the Cubs' 8-3 romp over Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump with a three-run homer as the defending champs won for only the second time in their last six games.

— Homers by Jake Lamb, Chris Hermann and Jeremy Hazelbaker helped Arizona turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 win at Washington. The Diamondbacks got 4 1/3 shutout innings from their bullpen, two days after the Nationals torched the Mets for 23 runs.

— Carlos Martinez was sharp in the Cardinals' 2-1 triumph over Milwaukee, retiring his first 12 batters and allowing an unearned run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. St. Louis scored twice in the sixth on Yadier (YAH'-dee-ehr) Molina's sacrifice fly and Kolten Wong's RBI single.

— Pittsburgh had been 0-4 against the Reds until Josh Harrison belted a three-run homer and pitcher Tyler Glasnow singled home a pair during a six-run fourth that highlighted the Pirates' 12-3 rout of Cincinnati. Glasnow worked six innings for his first career win, blanking the Reds after Joey Votto's (VAH'-tohz) three-run blast in the first inning.

— Yasiel Puig (YAH'-see-ul pweeg) drove in four runs and rookie Cody Bellinger added a base-loaded triple triple as the Dodgers rallied thump the Giants, 13-5. Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs after the Dodgers fell behind 4-0.

— Yangervis Solarte (yahn-HEHR'-vihs soh-LAHR'-tay) and Ryan Schimpf hit back-to-back home runs off Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning to power San Diego past Colorado, 6-2. The Padres were no-hit by Chatwood before scoring five times in the sixth to spoil Rockies manager Bud Black's return to San Diego.

— Alex Cobb tossed six shutout innings and Logan Morrison added a solo blast in Tampa Bay's 3-1 victory at Miami. Marlins starter Edinson Volquez threw just 42 of his 91 pitches for strikes and walked a career-high eight over 4 1/3 innings before falling to 0-4.

— The Mets wasted Jay Bruce's two home runs and six RBIs in a 9-7 loss in Atlanta. Freddie Freeman crushed a two-run homer and Ender Inciarte (EHN'-dur ihn-see-AHR'-tay) added three hits and three ribbies to help R.A. Dickey beat Matt Harvey for the second time this season.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Rangers bounce back...Preds in control

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Rangers are within two games to one in their second-round Stanley Cup series against Ottawa.

Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH'-loh) had a goal and an assist while the Rangers dominated the first period of a 4-1 win over the Senators. Zuccarello put the Blueshirts ahead to stay 5 ½ minutes into the game before setting up Michael Grabner about eight minutes later.

Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg added second-period goals to put New York ahead 4-0.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (PA'-zhoh) ruined Henrik Lundqvist's shutout bid late in the second period, one game after he scored four times in Ottawa's 6-5 overtime win on Saturday. Lundqvist stopped 26 shots for the Rangers, who host Game 4 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Predators are heading back to St. Louis with a three-games-to-one lead over the Blues.

Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored third-period goals as the Predators earned a 2-1 win over St. Louis in Nashville. The game was scoreless until Ellis notched a power-play goal with 14:51 remaining.

Pekka Rinne (PEH'-kuh REE'-nay) stopped 32 shots and blanked the Blues until Joel Edmundson beat him with 3:49 to play.

The Predators can close out the series Friday.

NHL-CROSBY INJURED

Penguins star Crosby has concussion, out for Game 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby will miss Game 4 of the team's second-round playoff series Wednesday night after suffering a concussion.

The Pens' captain missed the remainder of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss after taking a cross-check to the jaw from Washington defenseman and former teammate Matt Niskanen. The Penguins say Crosby is out indefinitely following his second concussion of the season.

NFL- BRONCOS-CHARLES

Jamaal Charles signs 1-year deal with Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jamaal Charles has left the Kansas City Chiefs for a contract with the rival Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs' all-time rushing leader as signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal. Charles ran for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chiefs, but he played in just eight games over the last two seasons after tearing his right ACL in October 2015.

NFL-BILLS-WATKINS

Bills decline option on Watkins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie coach Sean McDermott says the team has declined to pick up its fifth-year contract option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The decision doesn't prevent the Bills from negotiating a contract extension or placing the franchise tag on the injury-prone Watkins to retain his rights.

Watkins has been hampered by an assortment of injuries during his three seasons with the Bills and underwent a second operation in January to repair a broken left foot.

TENNIS-KVITOVA

Recovering from knife attack, Kvitova back at practice

UNDATED (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH'-toh-vuh) is back at practice, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.

Kvitova has missed all season while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December. She was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic.

The two-time Wimbledon champ said last month that she was signing up for the French Open, although she's not sure she'll be ready when the tournament begins May 28.

