WAMC's Political Observer Dr. Alan Chartock Shares His Morning Commentary

WAMC's Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the alleged Russian connection to the Trump Administration and Michael Flynn becoming a possible scapegoat in the investigation, former Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton makes some of her most candid remarks about President Trump, FBI Director James Comey, and her own responsibility in her failed election bid, and Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel's emotional speech about his sons's congenital heart disease surgery, pre-existing conditions, and why Democrats and Republicans she be able to agree that a national healthcare plan should cover pre-existing conditions.