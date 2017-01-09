Related Program: 
  Despite a growing awareness of food waste, many well-intentioned home cooks lack the tools to change their habits. Dana Gunders new book, Waste-Free Kitchen Handbook: A Guide to Eating Well and Saving Money By Wasting Less Food is packed with engaging checklists, simple recipes, practical strategies, and educational infographics.

Gunders is a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council and the book contains techniques that call for minimal adjustments of habit, from shopping, portioning, and using a refrigerator properly to simple preservation methods including freezing, pickling, and cellaring.

Originally aired in February 2016. 

Related Content

Naturally Dyed Eggs In Corinna's Kitchen

By Apr 18, 2014

    

  Corinna Selby was born and raised in Munich, Germany, and has traveled extensively in the US, Europe and South East Asia. She has been baking professionally for six years, and is a graduate of the Cambridge Culinary Institute. Her pastry-baking classes, both at Corinna’s Kitchen in Ghent, NY and at Different Drummer’s Kitchen in Albany, NY, fill quickly, as her friendly teaching style and pragmatic, easy-to-follow recipes make the classes fun and packed with culinary adventure.

  Corinna’s family comes from the Bavarian countryside and she grew up making traditional European holiday decorations throughout the year. Part of this tradition is the creation of beautiful Easter eggs - dyed with organic food-safe ingredients and creating patterns that use shapes and designs that are found in nature.

America's Test Kitchen's Christopher Kimball At The Palace In Albany

By Apr 11, 2014

    America's Test Kitchen on PBS is one of the most popular cooking shows on television today. Host and founder Christopher Kimball brings a live, behind-the-scenes experience of the world of America's Test Kitchen to fans around the country. Kimball is on a never-ending quest to answer the question, "What is good cooking all about?" Dan Souza from America's Test Kitchen will be joining Chris on stage for demos, tests and more!

Cooking classes and kitchen gadgets with Different Drummer's Kitchen Company

By Jan 28, 2013
cookware.lecreuset.com

  Different Drummer’s Kitchen Company has three locations in our listening area: Albany, NY and Lenox and Northampton, MA.

In addition to providing a resource for home cooks and professional chefs to acquire equipment for their culinary tasks, the Albany and Northampton locations also host cooking classes in a number of specialties including Cake Decorating, Beginning Sushi, and Homemade Pasta.

Virginia Rhinehart, the Cooking School Coordinator from Different Drummer’s Kitchen in Albany and she joins us now to tell us more about Different Drummer’s Kitchen cooking school and to tell us about some time saving kitchen gadgets. 