Watch: President Trump Announces Pick For SCOTUS

U.S. Supreme Court
Credit WikiMedia Commons

The president is revealing his choice to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Watch the announcement LIVE at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

If the video isn't playing for you at 9pm, try refreshing your browser. 

Tags: 
Donald Trump
supreme court nomination
Anthony Kennedy

