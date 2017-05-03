Related Program: 
Water Tests Find High Levels Of Lead, Copper In Hundreds Of Massachusetts Schools

        Water testing at about 800 public school buildings throughout Massachusetts found a majority of the schools had at least one sample with unsafe levels of lead or copper.

          The state-funded voluntary testing program began last year.  The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported the results Tuesday.  

          WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke this morning with DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg.

          The DEP's report summarizing the results of the testing program is available here: http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/massdep/water/drinking/testing-assistance-for-lead-in-school-drinking-water.html

