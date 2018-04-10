Waterbury Connecticut Police Chief Headed To West Hartford

By Person: Associated Press 44 minutes ago
  • Chief Vernon Riddick Jr.
    Waterbury CT Police Website

The Waterbury police chief has announced that he is leaving to take over the West Hartford police department.

Chief Vernon Riddick Jr. is the first African-American to be chief in Waterbury and would become West Hartford's first black chief, as well. West Hartford officials said Monday that his hiring is still contingent on a successful background check. He is scheduled to start in June.

West Hartford Town Manager Matt Hart tells the Hartford Courant that Riddick has a rare combination of leadership qualities and managerial expertise.

His salary in West Hartford will start at $144,000. The Republican-American reports that he was paid $130,000 a year in Waterbury, where he was chief for six years.

connecticut
Waterbury
West Hartford
Chief Vernon Riddick Jr.
Connecticut police

