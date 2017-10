New England has a rich textile history, and now there appears to be a resurgence of handwoven linens crafted in western Massachusetts studios. WAMC’s JD Allen spoke with weavers Marilyn Webster, of Conway, and Paula Veleta, of Florence, about a new studio trail tour kicking off this weekend.

Weavers Marilyn Webster, of Conway, and Paula Veleta, of Florence speaking with WAMC’s JD Allen. The Working Weavers Studio Trail starts Saturday at 10 in Conway, Buckland and Florence.