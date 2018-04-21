Week In The News: North Korea Talks, Comey Reveals, Starbucks Takes Heat

With Melissa Block

An engine explodes, causing an emergency Southwest Airlines landing. Pompeo in North Korea. Comey takes on the Trump. Lessons from Starbucks. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Jeff Pegues, Justice and homeland security correspondent for CBS News. Author of Black and Blue: Inside the Divide Between the Police and Black America (2017). (@jeffpeguescbs)

Margaret Talev, Senior White House correspondent for Bloomberg News. (@margarettalev)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

The New York Times: Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes in Flight, Killing a Passenger — “It was the first time a passenger had died in an accident on a United States airline since 2009, when a commuter plane crashed in New York. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Robert L. Sumwalt, the agency’s chairman, said on Wednesday morning that investigators had found evidence of metal fatigue on the left engine. Matt Tranchin, 34, who was on the plane, said, “I think, like most passengers, I thought I was going to die.”

NPR.org: CIA Chief Pompeo And Kim Jong Un Met, Formed ‘Good Relationship,’ Trump Says — “In a tweet that also hinted at the ultimate goal of a potential summit, the president added, ‘Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!’ In tweeting about Pompeo’s trip, Trump confirmed the substance of recent reports by multiple news outlets, which had quoted unnamed White House officials. But Trump also introduced an element of potential confusion, by saying that Pompeo met with Kim ‘last week.'”

USA Today: Starbucks victims speak out, express hope their arrests inspire change — “‘It’s not just a black people thing. This is a people thing,’ Rashon Nelson said in appearing with Donte Robinson on ABC’s Good Morning America. ‘And that’s exactly what we want to see out of this, and that’s true change. … Put action into place.’ They said the case, in which store personnel ordered them to leave as they waited for a friend without buying food or drinks, is about basic fairness.



The James Comey memos – declassified, and released – add new details about his conversations with the President. Mixed messages from the Trump administration on whether the US will impose new sanctions on Russia. Philadelphia's police commissioner says he "failed miserably" in how he reacted to the arrests of two black men in a Starbucks. And a "nerves of steel" pilot safely lands a crippled Southwest Airlines plane.


