Weinstein Expelled From The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences

In a surprising move, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has decided to expel Harvey Weinstein. The producer has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing at least three dozen women in extensively-reported articles that have appeared in The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine over the past two weeks. Weinstein, who was fired from the company he co-founded shortly thereafter, is still the subject of police investigations in New York City and London.

The academy's Board of Governors convened an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the allegations against Weinstein. In a statement, the board said:



"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."



At the peak of his powers, Weinstein wielded legendary influence within the academy, especially in dominating its awards. Although Weinstein has won only one Oscar, for producing the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love, the companies Weinstein co-founded with his brother, Miramax and The Weinstein Company, have produced or distributed movies that have been nominated for 341 Academy Awards and won 81 of them.

Still, many industry watchers had assumed that Weinstein would be stripped of his academy membership. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has suspended Weinstein, and the Producers Guild of America is considering doing the same. That decision will be made in an emergency meeting on Monday; it was originally scheduled for Saturday.

