Well-Dressed In Victorian Albany At The Albany Institute

By 1 hour ago
  Victorian dresses on display at The Albany Institute of History and Art
    Well-Dressed in Victorian Albany: 19th Century Fashion from the Albany Institute Collection
    Courtesy of the Albany Institute of History & Art
Spanning more than 250 years, from the mid-eighteenth century to the present, the Albany Institute of History & Arts’ costume collection includes more than 4,000 garments and accessories that were used or worn by upstate New Yorkers of all ages, social classes, economic conditions, and cultural groups.

To celebrate and display some of that collection, they’ve created the exhibition “Well-Dressed in Victorian Albany: 19th Century Fashion from the Albany Institute Collection.”

From wedding gowns to walking suits, the garments featured in the exhibition reflect the changes in styles during the reign of the British monarch, Queen Victoria from 1837 to 1901. “Well-Dressed in Victorian Albany” is on view through May 20. Diane Shewchuk, curator at The Albany Institute, hosts this audio tour.

Albany Institute of History & Art
dress
fashion
victorian
19th century
diane shewchuk
queen victoria
clothing
museum
exhibition
audio tour

The Art Of Seating At AIHA

By Nov 18, 2016
The Art of Seating at AIHA artwork


  The exhibition The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design, organized by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Jacksonville is currently on view at The Albany Institute of History and Art through December 31st.

 

In the show, the chair is experienced not only as a functional item, but as art -- with more than 40 unique chairs on view.

 

Public Relations Associate, Aine Leader-Nagy and Chief Curator Doug McCombs take us on a tour.

Rock And Roll Icons At AIHA

By Nov 3, 2016

Capital region resident Patrick Harbron began his career photographing the luminaries of rock and roll. Rock and Roll Icons: Photographs by Patrick Harbron is an exhibition at the Albany Institute of History & Art taken from Harbron’s body of concert and portrait photography of influential musicians and groups of the 1970’s and 1980’s, captured at pivotal moments in their careers.

The exhibition features many photographs that have never been published or exhibited. Harbron photographed artists such as Blondie, Rush, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Police, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Elvis Costello early in their careers. He followed these artists to prominence and others that were already well known including The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Eric Clapton, David Bowie, Queen, The Who, Genesis, KISS, U2, Aerosmith, and Prince.

The exhibition will include Harbron’s collection of posters and ephemera gathered throughout his career along with guitars borrowed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The exhibit runs from November 5th through February 12th. 

Alexander Hamilton In Albany At AIHA

By Jul 20, 2016
Spotlight: Alexander Hamilton at AIHA

  By now, it’s pretty likely you’ve heard or read something about a little musical about a "ten-dollar Founding Father without a father" played or transcribed somewhere (everywhere).

Hamilton: An American Musical is ubiquitous and its reach far exceeds the confines of Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. The excitement created by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterwork bursts the fandom of the musical into a genuine interest in American History for many people.

So, if you were a museum in Albany, New York - a city where the Founding Father and first Treasury Secretary spent more than a little time -- what would you do?

If you answered put together a show about General George Washington's aide-de-camp and right-hand-man, you’d have had the same thought as The Albany Institute of History and Art.

A small exhibition exploring Alexander Hamilton’s time in Albany is currently on display. Curator, Diane Shewchuck, joins us to tell us more.

AIHA's Hudson Valley Hops

By Apr 11, 2016
Hudson Valley Hops logo

  On Saturday, April 16 from 4PM-7PM, the Albany Institute of History & Art will host the fifth annual Hudson Valley Hops. Guests can sample the finest local craft beers, talk with brewery experts, enjoy tasty food, and take home a commemorative glass. There will also be a special exhibition with artifacts from the Albany Institute’s collection that tell the history of brewing in Albany and the Capital Region. Historic photographs, advertisements, and packaging from local brewers will be on view for this event.

This year’s Hudson Valley Hops will feature the return of one of the region’s original microbrewery beers first produced in 1981, and one that is widely credited to have led off the phenomenal craft-brewing industry on America’s East Coast: that’s the Wm. S. Newman Brewing Company’s British-style Newman’s Pale Ale.

A 35th Anniversary batch of Newman’s PA will be brewed exclusively for this event in a onetime collaboration with the Davidson Brothers Brewpub in Glens Falls.