West Point Cadet Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

By Allison Dunne 37 seconds ago
  • Courtesy of USMA Public Affairs, Wikimedia Commons

A U.S. Military Academy cadet has been found of guilty of sexually assaulting a female classmate during field training.

West Point officials said Friday that 20-year-old Cadet Jacob Whisenhunt, of Nebraska, has been sentenced to 21 years confinement and dismissal from the U.S. Army. He was found guilty by a panel of West Point faculty and staff after a court-martial that began Monday. The Times Herald-Record reports that his accuser testified the assault happened after a day of field training last summer at Camp Buckner at West Point. Whisenhunt pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers said any sexual contact between the two was consensual. Whisenhunt was in the class of 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
west point
U.S. Military Academy
sexual assault

Related Content

Military Academies Take Part In Cyber-Defense Exercise

By Allison Dunne Apr 10, 2017
Courtesy of USMA Public Affairs, Wikimedia Commons

West Point cadets are competing against other service academies this week in an annual cyber-defense exercise.

Highland Falls Leaders Urge Partnering With West Point For Wastewater Facility

By Allison Dunne Oct 20, 2016
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Officials from a village in New York’s Orange County are proposing joint operation of a wastewater facility with their neighbor — the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Highland Falls officials say a shared-service approach would save millions of dollars and protect the environment, namely the Hudson River.

'We Care' Project At UAlbany Marks #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth

By Apr 21, 2017
The UAlbany community partnered with Albany Medical Center to assemble "survival kits" to support victims of sexual violence at our annual We Care event in SEFCU Arena.
Teah Sisti

Hundreds of volunteers gathered Monday evening in Albany to pack and deliver "survival kits" to victims who have undergone forensic testing in the aftermath of sexual assault.

How The Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News

By Mar 2, 2017
Book Cover - The Loudest Voice in the Room

When Rupert Murdoch enlisted Roger Ailes to launch a cable news network in 1996, American politics and media changed forever.

New York magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman brings Ailes’s unique genius to life in The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News--and Divided a Country. The book is now available in paperback.

Emma Willard School Details New Student Safety Policies

By Feb 16, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC


Officials with Emma Willard, a private boarding school in Troy, New York, spent time with reporters this afternoon to outline the school’s new policies on protecting students from sexual harassment and providing support to survivors of assault. The rollout of the new policies comes after allegations shook the school last year — and while campus sexual assault has become a national issue.