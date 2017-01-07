Westchester County Exec Criticizes Plan Reportedly To Close Indian Point

By Allison Dunne 12 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Following reports that Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the owner of the Indian Point nuclear power plant have been hashing out a deal to close the plant by 2021, Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says such a plan would wreak economic havoc.

The New York Times first reported such a deal Friday. County Executive Astorino commented on the news hours later.

“This is a complete surprise to me and all the officials affected by this,” Astorino says. “And, at the very least, going forward, we think we should be at the table to take part in these kinds of discussions unless it’s a done deal. And if it’s a done deal, the economic consequences could be catastrophic.”

He says in addition to the potential loss of more than 1,000 jobs, the Westchester plant’s closure would shrink the local tax base. Cuomo has long called for the closure of Indian Point. His spokesman Friday said there is no agreement. A spokesman for Indian Point parent Entergy declined to comment.  

Tags: 
Indian Point
Entergy
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino

Related Content

NY Times Report: Indian Point To Close By 2021

By Allison Dunne 18 hours ago
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

A New York Times report Friday says a deal has been reached to close the Indian Point nuclear power plant in the Hudson Valley by 2021.

Baffle Bolt Issue Takes Indian Point Relicensing Timeline To Summer 2017

By Allison Dunne Nov 28, 2016
Courtesy of Entergy

The relicensing process for the Indian Point nuclear power plant has been extended. This time, testimony related to a baffle bolt issue from earlier this year is the reason.

NY Court: State Has The Right To Review Indian Point Relicensing Application

By Allison Dunne Nov 22, 2016
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

New York's highest court says the state has the right to review federal relicensing applications for the Indian Point nuclear power plant along the Hudson River. Despite the apparent setback, Indian Point’s owner believes there are still ways to achieve the necessary certification for relicensing.

A Small Fire On A Cable At Indian Point Is Out Quickly

By Allison Dunne Nov 8, 2016
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

There was a small fire today on a cable at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County. The incident is under investigation and no operations at the plant were impacted.

Entergy Announces Planned Sale Of Shuttered Vermont Yankee

By Nov 8, 2016
Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant
Courtesy NRC and Entergy Corp.

Entergy Nuclear announced this morning it has reached a deal to sell the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Vernon, which closed in 2014, to a company that specializes in decommissioning industrial and nuclear plants.