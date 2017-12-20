Westchester County Executive-Elect Nominates Leadership Team

By Allison Dunne 22 minutes ago
  • George Latimer
    nyssenate.gov

Westchester County Executive-elect George Latimer, who defeated Republican Rob Astorino in the November election, has announced the nomination of the core leadership team for his upcoming administration.

Latimer, a Democrat who takes office on January 1, has nominated retiring County Legislator Ken Jenkins of Yonkers to be deputy county executive; Joan McDonald to be director of operations; John Nonna for county attorney and Catherine Cioffi for director of communications. Jenkins, who Latimer defeated in a September primary election, has been serving as co-chair of Latimer’s transition team, along with Nonna, a former county legislator and Pleasantville mayor.  McDonald is a former New York state Commissioner of Transportation, under Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cioffi, director of public and community relations at Mercy College, previously was a reporter for WCBS Newsradio 880.

Tags: 
George Latimer
Ken Jenkins
Westchester County Executive

