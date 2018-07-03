Westchester County Executive Team Signs Green Pledge

In celebration of July 4th, Westchester employees have signed a pledge, vowing to make the county more environmentally friendly.

Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer and his executive team, 34 people in all, signed the pledge.

“Well, I’ve just signed the Green Westchester Pledge, which commits me, on a personal level, not just as a government, not just as a department of government, but, on a personal level to do a series of things that are very realistic to do,” Latimer said in a county video.

The pledge was created after staff noticed the amount of waste on the executive floor from using disposable glasses, coffee stirrers, coffee cups, plates and utensils. Now, the executive team has purchased reusable items and dish soap. The county’s Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter McCartt says the next steps are initiating a green procurement policy and performing an energy assessment