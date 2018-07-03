Westchester County Executive Team Signs Green Pledge

By Allison Dunne 28 minutes ago

In celebration of July 4th, Westchester employees have signed a pledge, vowing to make the county more environmentally friendly.

Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer and his executive team, 34 people in all, signed the pledge.

“Well, I’ve just signed the Green Westchester Pledge, which commits me, on a personal level, not just as a government, not just as a department of government, but, on a personal level to do a series of things that are very realistic to do,” Latimer said in a county video.

The pledge was created after staff noticed the amount of waste on the executive floor from using disposable glasses, coffee stirrers, coffee cups, plates and utensils. Now, the executive team has purchased reusable items and dish soap. The county’s Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter McCartt says the next steps are initiating a green procurement policy and performing an energy assessment

Tags: 
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
Green Westchester Pledge

Related Content

Democratic Westchester Reps Rally Outside Facility Holding Migrant Children

By Allison Dunne Jun 25, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Three Democratic members of Congress who together represent Westchester came together Saturday outside a facility in the county that is housing migrant children. Denied entry, the officials called on the Trump administration to immediately reunite children separated from their families who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Westchester County Officials Revisit Deal With Playland

By Allison Dunne May 11, 2018

A review of Westchester County’s deal with Standard Amusements to operate Playland has county officials looking to renegotiate the contract. Saying the deal is unfair, county officials hope to meet with Standard Amusements to hammer out a contract that is beneficial to Westchester taxpayers.

As Tappan Zee Bridge Is Dismantled, Parts Find New Life

By Allison Dunne May 10, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The 62-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge was officially retired in October. And there was a milestone reached this week in its dismantling. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo led a boat tour with reporters Tuesday to talk about that milestone and how the pieces from the old bridge will be put to use.