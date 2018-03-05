Western Mass. Climate Activists Push Municipal Energy Aggregation

Three municipalities in western Massachusetts are exploring banding together to pick an electricity supplier for their residents and businesses.

The mayor of Northampton and officials from the towns of Amherst and Pelham are expected to meet soon to discuss forming a joint municipal electricity aggregation, known as “Community Choice Energy.”

Under the program decisions about energy, such as how much should come from renewable sources are made at the local level, rather than by a big utility company, according to Pelham Energy Committee Chairman Stan Swiercz.

"We are looking at municipal aggregation as a way to generate more resources to actually do more climate change mitigation," Swiercz said.

Officials stress talks are in the extremely preliminary stage.