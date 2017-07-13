Western Mass. Hosts Public Hearing On Eversource Rate Hike Proposal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has scheduled the next public hearing in the western end of the state about Eversource’s proposed rate hike.

Berkshire Community College will be the stage for the August 1st hearing.

Eversource said in June it would cut back on the share Western Massachusetts customers will pay when it raises its electricity rates next year.

If approved by the state Department of Public Utilities, new rates for all customers would go into effect in two phases — $96 million in January 2018, and starting in 2019 $50 million annually for the next four years.

Customers could pay between 3 and 11 percent more next year.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m.