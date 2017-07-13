Western Mass. Hosts Public Hearing On Eversource Rate Hike Proposal

By 6 minutes ago
  • Facebook: Eversource MA

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has scheduled the next public hearing in the western end of the state about Eversource’s proposed rate hike. 

Berkshire Community College will be the stage for the August 1st hearing.

Eversource said in June it would cut back on the share Western Massachusetts customers will pay when it raises its electricity rates next year. 

If approved by the state Department of Public Utilities, new rates for all customers would go into effect in two phases — $96 million in January 2018, and starting in 2019 $50 million annually for the next four years.

Customers could pay between 3 and 11 percent more next year.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m.

Tags: 
Eversource Energy

Related Content

Eversource Continues To Mull Over Proposed Rate Hikes

By Jun 30, 2017
Facebook: Eversource MA

Eversource is closer to putting a dollar amount on how much more customers would be charged if the electric utility’s proposed rate hikes are approved.

Eversource Changes Plan For Lanesborough Solar Project

By Jun 27, 2017
Facebook: Eversource MA

After six months of negotiations, Eversource has backed out of a plan to build a solar array in Lanesborough, Massachusetts. 

Eversource Cuts Back Proposed Rate Hike In Western Mass.

By Jun 2, 2017
Facebook: Eversource MA

Eversource plans to scale back its proposed rate hikes in Western Massachusetts. The adjustment will still mean an increase for ratepayers.

Eversource Levels Rate Hike Throughout Massachusetts

By Jun 8, 2017
Facebook: Eversource MA

  In a filing last week, energy company Eversource said it’s now cutting back on the share Western Massachusetts customers will pay in a rate hike planned for the next year. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress about the new proposal. 