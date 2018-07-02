Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Weston Playhouse 2018 Season Preview With Steve Stettler

This season the Weston Playhouse presents productions of "Anne of Green Gables," "Our Town," "Fun Home," "West Side Story," "A Doll's House, Part 2," "Million Dollar Quartet," and "Two Trains Running" on its two stages in Weston, Vermont. 

Steve Stettler is Weston's Producing Artistic Director.

Bard SummerScape 2018

The fifteenth annual Bard SummerScape festival features seven weeks of world-class opera, theater, dance, cabaret, film, and music, including the 29th annual Bard Music Festival, “Rimsky-Korsakov and His World.”

Gideon Lester, Director of Theater and Performance Programs at Bard and Artistic Director for SummerScape Dance's “Four Quartets” is here along with acclaimed actress Kathleen Chalfant, who is performing in “Four Quartets” as the narrator reading T.S. Eliot's poems.

"Four Quartets" is a World Premiere/SummerScape Commission with by T. S. Eliot, choreography by Pam Tanowitz, music by Kaija Saariaho performed by The Knights and images by Brice Marden.

We will also learn about a new production of Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan.

Shakespeare & Company 2018 Season Preview

This season, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusettes will be exploring themes of Delight, Deceit, and Desire. The season includes three Shakespeare plays: “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” and “Love's Labor's Lost;” plus the New England Premiere of “Morning After Grace” by Carey Crim; “Creditors” by August Strindberg adapted by David Greig; “Heisenberg” by Laurence Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens; “Mothers and Sons” by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally; and “HIR” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac.

2018 Dorset Theatre Festival Season Preview

The Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 41st Anniversary Season with Molly Smith Metzler’s "Cry It Out," directed by Marc Masterson, which will begin performances June 21st at the Dorset Playhouse and run through July 14th. The comedy looks at the dilemma of returning to work after childbirth and the ways in which class impacts parenthood and friendship.

The season will also include Dominique Morisseau's "Skeleton Crew" (July 19–August 4), Kate Hamill's "Pride and Prejudice," adapted from the novel by Jane Austen (August 9–25), Holland Taylor’s "Ann," starring Jayne Atkinson (August 29–September 1), and the Pipeline Series: Four New Works in Process - one each by Kate Cortesi, Melissa Ross, Frank Harts, and David Mamet.

Artistic Director Dina Janis joins us.

Christopher Lloyd In Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" At Weston Playhouse

In the small town of Grover’s Corners, ordinary people lead extraordinary lives. The Pulitzer Prize winning "Our Town" is a simple yet profound story of a community, brought to life by Thornton Wilder’s singular voice.

Christopher Lloyd is playing The Stage Manager in Weston Playhouse's production of "Our Town" through July 7.

Lloyd is a beloved American character actor, best known for his work on "Taxi" and in the "Back to the Future" film franchise.