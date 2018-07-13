Weston Playhouse Presents "Fun Home"

"Fun Home" is a groundbreaking five-time Tony Award winning musical based on Vermont author and illustrator Alison Bechdel’s acclaimed graphic memoir. The show features a book by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. As the show unfolds, you meet Bechdel at three different life stages as she grows and grapples with her uniquely dysfunctional family, her sexuality, and her father’s secrets.

"Fun Home" runs on Weston Playhouse's Second Stage at Walker Farm through July 28.

Director Malcolm Ewen and Caitlin Kinnunen (Medium Alison) join us.

Guest bios:

CAITLIN KINNUNEN (Medium Alison) is happy to be back at Weston Playhouse after appearing in Pregnancy Pact! Broadway: Upcoming: The Prom (opens Nov 15th); Previous: The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). 1st National Tour: Next to Normal (Natalie US). Regional theatre: Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre, and Seattle Children’s Theatre. Film/TV credits include The Intern, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, American Vandal, Younger, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU. caitlinkinnunen.com

MALCOLM EWEN (Director) directed such Weston favorites as The Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Junie B. Jones, To Kill A Mockingbird, The Oath, Doubt, Urinetown, The Drawer Boy, The Full Monty, Ragtime, and Of Mice and Men. He was the production stage manager for the recent world premiere of The Doppelgänger at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, where he has worked since 1987. On Broadway, he was the PSM for Steppenwolf’s Tony-winning revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Paul Simon’s The Capeman, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, The Song of Jacob Zulu, and the Tony Award-winning The Grapes of Wrath. Other regional credits include Arena Stage, the Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, Goodman, Berkeley Rep., Northlight, and the La Jolla Playhouse. His international travels have taken him from London’s Royal National Theatre to the Festival of Perth in Australia. Malcolm is a graduate of Amherst College and serves on the Council of Actors’ Equity Association.