Weston Playhouse Summer 2017 Season

Vermont’s award-winning Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is having a blockbuster continuation of its 81st summer season, continuing its tradition of “celebrating the classics and nurturing the new.”

Next on the Main Stage is Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Lost In Yonkers. It is a heartfelt coming-of-age story by one of America’s greatest comic playwrights. Performances run July 20th to July 29th.

Meanwhile on Weston’s Other Stages is the Vermont Premiere of Tenderly – telling the story of beloved actress/singer Rosemary Clooney who delighted America for nearly five decades. The play is now open and runs through August 5th.

We welcome Susan Haefner, who originated the role of Rosemary Clooney in the premiere of the new musical Tenderly at Cincinnati Playhouse and is playing it in Weston; Davy Raphaely, who will play the lovable gangster uncle Louie in Lost in Yonkers in a Weston cast including Tony winner Elizabeth Franz; and Steve Stettler is the Producing Artistic Director at the Weston Playhouse.