Westover Air Show This Weekend Will Have Dozens Of Planes

Listen to the interview with Senior Master Sgt Andrew Biscoe

The sky over part of western Massachusetts will be filled this weekend with modern and vintage military aircraft. On the ground, there could be traffic jams.

An air show, that in the past has drawn hundreds of thousands of spectators, is returning to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee this Saturday and Sunday. It the first air show the base has hosted since 2015.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe, the acting chief of public affairs at the base.