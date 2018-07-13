Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Westover Air Show This Weekend Will Have Dozens Of Planes

By 1 hour ago

Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee last hosted an air show in 2015. An estimated 350,000 people attended during the two days.
Credit Westover Air Reserve Base

The sky over part of western Massachusetts will be filled this weekend with modern and vintage military aircraft.  On the ground, there could be traffic jams.

An air show, that in the past has drawn hundreds of thousands of spectators, is returning to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee this Saturday and Sunday.  It the first air show the base has hosted since 2015. 

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe, the acting chief of public affairs at the base.

Tags: 
Westover Air Force Reserve Base
Great New England Air & Space Show
air show

Related Content

Construction At Westover Boosts Air Base's Economic Impact

By Oct 31, 2017
WAMC

   Pentagon budget cuts have affected the Westover Air Force Reserve Base for the last several years, but its economic impact in western Massachusetts remains strong.

First Of Upgraded C-5 Transports Arrives At Westover Air Base

By Jun 2, 2017
Symbol for the 439th Airlift Wing
Twitter: @439Westover

A new era began today at a renowned military base in western Massachusetts.

Gov. Baker Showcases Area Initiatives In Western Mass Visit

By Dec 18, 2015
WAMC

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and several of Baker’s cabinet secretaries were in western Massachusetts Friday for a series of tours, meetings and grant announcements in each of the four western counties. 

Baker’s schedule of appearances highlighted his administration’s campaign to combat the opioid epidemic, underscore the importance of military bases to the state’s economy, and showcase an innovative public school.  He also addressed local concerns about the future of the state-owned nursing home for military veterans in Holyoke.

Plans Announced For Summer Air Show At Westover

By May 2, 2018

    Details have been announced for the return of the “Great New England Air & Space Show” to western Massachusetts. 

Ground Traffic A Concern For Air Show Organizers

By Jul 16, 2012
Two boys watch a jet soar by during an air show
U.S. Air Force

What organizers say will be one of the largest air shows in the country will be held later this summer in western Massachusetts.  The  “ Great  New England Air Show”  is being staged at the Westover Air Force Reserve Base at a time when the facility’s future is clouded by proposed Pentagon budget cuts.  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill reports