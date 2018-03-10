Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

While Percoco Jury Deliberates, Cuomo Focuses On Other Things

By 59 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

As a jury continues to deliberate in the bribery trial of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide, the Democrat has been keeping his focus on other matters, including appearing with former Vice President Al Gore to talk about energy and the environment.

The federal corruption trial of the man often described as Cuomo’s “brother”, Joe Percoco, has revealed a number of embarrassing revelations about the way business was conducted in Cuomo’s office. Witnesses describe a pay to play atmosphere, where donors were given special access to the governor and his top aides, and the questionable practice of Percoco using his state offices while he was not a state employee, and instead managing the governor’s 2014 reelection campaign.

Cuomo has stayed clear of discussing the trial, saying he can’t comment until it’s over. He has scheduled some high profile events focusing on national issues in recent days, including an event with Al Gore to ask that New York be excluded from the Trump Administration’s expanded off shore oil and gas drilling program. The former vice president praised the governor for his “extraordinary leadership” on promoting renewable energy and fighting climate change. 

“Because of Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York state is leading the way on electricity regulation reform,” Gore said, to applause. “It is a tremendous service to this country.”

At the event, Cuomo made comparisons between his administration and that of President Trump, saying while Trump is focusing on off shore drilling, he’s planning to build more offshore wind generating sites.

“They're defunding the EPA,” Cuomo said. “We just put $300 million, the largest amount in history, into our environmental protection fund.”

A day earlier, Cuomo held a conference call with Senator Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, on bills to require social media sites like Facebook to disclose funders of political advertisements. Cuomo is sponsoring a New York version of a federal bill backed by Klobuchar.

“It addresses the toxic cocktail that now exists,” Cuomo said. “The toxic cocktail is social media explosion, lack of protection, lack of regulation, and the anonymity in social media, and the ability of social media to target so effectively." 

Cuomo’s continued criticism of President Trump and Congress has fueled further speculation that New York’s governor is setting up for a presidential run. Cuomo has said so far that he’s only interested in seeking a third term as governor.

On that front, Cuomo is getting two potential new challengers. Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is gaining support among GOP county chairs around the state to be the party’s candidate for governor, and actor and political activist Cynthia Nixon is considering a primary challenge from the left.

Cuomo gained some unplanned national media attention after he took a swipe at Nixon for her celebrity status.

“Normally name recognition is relevant when it has some connection to the endeavor,” said the governor, who said if it’s just about name recognition, he hopes Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie or Billy Joel do not get into the race.

“That would really be a problem,” Cuomo said, with a laugh.

His remarks were reported in many major newspapers across the country and discussed on cable news channels.

Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner has also not ruled out a potential primary challenge to Cuomo.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Joe Percoco
Al Gore

Related Content

Asked About Potential Rival Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo Jokes Of Russian Connection

By Karen DeWitt Mar 7, 2018
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expressing condolences after learning that the crew in the crash was based at Stewart.
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s unconcerned about the possibility of a primary from the left by Cynthia Nixon, and even made a joking linking to the actor and Russian interference in the U.S. elections.

NY Gov. Calls Out National Democrats For Gun Control Inaction

By Feb 28, 2018
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Matt Ryan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday expressed frustration with his fellow Democrats on the national level for what he characterized as inaction on gun control.

Cuomo Spotlights Hudson Valley Budget Aspects At Marist

By Allison Dunne Feb 23, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was at Marist College in Poughkeepsie today, touting his proposed budget with highlights in the Hudson Valley. He included a few announcements that came as news, mainly in the area of economic development.

Hudson Valley Republicans Consider Runs For Top NYS Offices

By Allison Dunne Feb 20, 2018
Courtesy of the Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

With campaigns heating up in New York’s top statewide races, Republicans from the Hudson Valley are being mentioned as potential candidates. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who had considered running against Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced in early January that he would not enter the race. Now, the Republican is being urged to reconsider. Meantime, an attorney from Westchester County is considering challenging Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Cuomo's Budget Director Outlines Options For NYers Losing SALT Deductions

By Feb 12, 2018
NY Gov. Cuomo's Budget director Robert Mujica
Karen DeWitt

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget director says 30-day amendments to the Democrat’s spending plan due out later this week will include an overhaul of New York state’s tax code. It will include plans to ease the effects of the loss of the state and local tax deductions in the new federal tax overhaul.

Percoco Jury Deadlocks, Told To Keep Going

By Mar 6, 2018
Thurgood Marshall Federal Court House in lower Manhattan
Karen DeWitt

The jury is deadlocked in the federal corruption trial of former top aide to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Joe Percoco. The judge is giving jurors Wednesday off for a snow day, but telling them they have to come back on Thursday and keep deliberating. 

Percoco Trial Reveals Unsavory But Legal Practices

By Mar 5, 2018
Thurgood Marshall Federal Court House in lower Manhattan
Karen DeWitt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former closest aide, Joe Percoco, is waiting to find out whether he’ll be convicted of bribery and other charges as a jury continues to deliberate in federal court. Government reform groups say regardless of the verdict, the trial highlighted some questionable, but legal practices in New York that they say taint the governor’s reputation and need to be fixed.

GOP Chair Asks Ethics Board To Probe Actions Of Former Cuomo Aide

By Feb 14, 2018
NY GOP Chair Ed Cox
NY GOP

The head of New York state’s Republican Party has filed a formal complaint with the state’s public ethics commission, alleging that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his top aide — Joe Percoco, now on trial for bribery — broke the state’s public officers’ law.

Flu Slows Trial Of Gov. Cuomo's Former Top Aide

By Feb 12, 2018
Thurgood Marshall Federal Court House in lower Manhattan
Karen DeWitt

The flu is hitting the corruption trial of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide, Joe Percoco, with proceedings delayed for a day and a half because a key defense attorney has come down with the virus.

Government’s Star Witness In Cuomo Ex-Aide Trial Arrested

By Feb 9, 2018
Karen DeWitt

The government's star witness in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested shortly after testifying that he breached the terms of his cooperation agreement, authorities said Friday.

Joined By Former VP Gore, AGs Investigating Fossil Fuel Companies

By Mar 30, 2016
Former Vice President Al Gore joins a group of state attorneys general Tuesday in announcing a coalition aimed at combating climate change. Top: New York AG Eric Schneiderman speaking. Bottom: Former Vice President Al Gore speaking
Facebook: Eric T. Schneiderman

Former Vice President Al Gore joined a number of state attorneys general Tuesday in announcing a coalition aimed at combating climate change.

Al Gore Refutes Critics Of Global Warming Urgency

By Apr 30, 2012
WAMC

Several  events  were held in Amherst Massachusetts over the weekend to mark the inauguration of Jonathan Lash as the sixth president of Hampshire College.  The highlight was a formal inauguration ceremony  featuring a keynote address by former Vice President Al Gore.  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill reports.

 

      Gore spoke forcefully on his signature issue, global warming, saying policies and practices must change and critics who deny the scientific evidence must be refuted.