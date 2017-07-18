White House Highlights 'Made In America' Products From Each State

The White House is showcasing products from each state as part of its "Made in America" week.

The list includes some iconic U.S. brands – for example, Gibson Guitars from Tennessee and Steinway pianos from New York. Vermont Maple syrup and California wine are on the list. American flag manufacturers are highlighted from two states (Utah and Virginia).

Some of the choices are less obvious, like wheel barrows from Pennsylvania and door hinges from Missouri.

To choose the companies, the White House "asked for suggestions from governors and members of Congress to give us a list, and then, working within the different offices here, an ultimate selection was made," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

At the White House showcase event Monday, President Trump climbed into a fire truck and tried on a Stetson cowboy hat as he promised to protect American workers.

"I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth," Trump said, as Reuters reported.

The event comes as the White House seeks to renegotiate NAFTA, and has pulled out a major trade deal with Japan and other Pacific Rim nations.

As NPR's Scott Horsley points out, "the clothing line to which the president has attached his name is largely manufactured overseas. That's also true of Ivanka Trump's line of clothes and accessories."

The Democratic National Committee described the themed week as "the epitome of President Trump's hypocrisy."

"Trump is putting his own interests and profits ahead of those of American businesses and workers," DNC spokesperson Daniel Wessel added. "Instead of lecturing us, Trump should try setting an example."

When asked about whether the Trump family planned to stop manufacturing abroad, Spicer responded that "in some cases, there are certain supply chains or scalability that may not be available in this country."

Here's a list of the companies and products the White House is highlighting from each state:

Alabama: Altec (Bucket trucks)

Alaska: Alaska Bowl Company (Bowls)

Arizona: PING Golf (Golf clubs)

Arkansas: Hytrol (Conveyer belt)

California: The California Wine Institute (Wine)

Colorado: Gordon Signs (Neon signs)

Connecticut: Sikorsky (Helicopters)

Delaware, ILC Dover LP (NASA space suit)

Florida, Tervis (Tumblers)

Georgia, Chick Fil A (Food)

Hawaii, Koloa Rum Co. (Rum)

Idaho, Boise Cascade Company (Engineered wood floors)

Illinois, Caterpillar (Heavy equipment manufacturer)

Indiana, Broomcorn Johnnys (Brooms)

Iowa, RMA Armament (Body armor, dummies)

Kansas: Grasshopper Company (Lawnmower)

Kentucky, Campbellsville Apparel Company (Apparel)

Louisiana, Marucci Sports (Baseball bats)

Maine, Hinckley Yachts (Yacht)

Maryland, Eddie Heath's Crab Pots (Crab pot manufacturer)

Massachusetts, St. Pierre Manufacturing Corporation (Horseshoes)

Michigan, Milton Manufacturing (Fabric)

Minnesota, Faribault Woolen Mill (Wool blankets)

Mississippi, Taylor Machine Works (Forklift)

Missouri, Beehler Corporation (Door hinges)

Montana, Simms Fishing (Fishing gear)

Nebraska, Greater Omaha Packing (Beef)

Nevada, Kimmie Candy (Candy)

New Hampshire, Cider Belly Doughnuts (Doughnut company)

New Jersey, Campbells Soup (Soup)

New Mexico, Desert Plastics (Plastic Manufacturer)

New York, Steinway (Piano)

North Carolina, Cheerwine (Soda)

North Dakota, Dakota Outerwear Co. (Military outerwear manufacturer)

Ohio, Bully Tools (Shovels, rakes, hoes etc.)

Oklahoma, DitchWitch (Trencher/excavator)

Oregon, Leupold and Stevens (Sights and scopes)

Pennsylvania, Ames (Wheel barrows)

Rhode Island, Narragansett Brewing Company (Beer)

South Carolina, Casual Cushion Company (Cushions)

South Dakota, K Bar J Leather (Shotgun chaps)

Tennessee, Gibson Guitars (Guitars)

Texas, Stetson Hats (Cowboy hats)

Utah, Colonial Flag Company (Flags)

Vermont, Dubie Family Maple (Maple syrup)

Virginia, National Capital Flag Company (Flags)

Washington, Liberty Bottleworks (Water bottles)

West Virginia, Homer Laughlin China Company (Iconic fiesta line of china)

Wisconsin, Pierce Manufacturing (Two firetrucks)

Wyoming, Aviat Aircraft (Model aircraft)



