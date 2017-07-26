Why Lessons From The Kerner Commission Continue To Resonate

Originally published on July 25, 2017 4:11 pm
Fifty years ago this summer, race riots broke out in a number of American inner cities. In the aftermath, President Lyndon Johnson appointed a commission to determine the causes. It was called the Kerner Commission and its report provided a startling and controversial conclusion: “Our nation is moving towards two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal.”
Last year, Lester Graham (@MichiganWatch) from Here & Now contributor Michigan Radio told us why the Kerner Commission’s recommendations were ignored, and why in an age of Black Lives Matter the report’s lessons still resonate.
