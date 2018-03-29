From train derailments and massive oil spills to bankruptcies and medical errors, system failures are all too common - and they’re becoming more frequent. At first glance, these failures seem to stem from very different problems.

But in their new book, Chris Clearfield and András Tilcsik reveal that surprisingly these events have a shared DNA. "Meltdown: Why Our Systems Fail and What We Can Do About It" is a take on how complexity causes failures in all kinds of modern systems - from social media to air travel - and reveals how we can prevent meltdowns in business and our daily lives.

Clearfield is a former derivatives trader and licensed commercial pilot, and Tilcsik holds the Canada Research Chair in Strategy, Organizations, and Society at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. Chris Clearfield joins us.