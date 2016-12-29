Will Hermes - Best Music Of 2016

Will Hermes is a Contributing Editor and Senior Critic at Rolling Stone and the author of Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever.

He joins us with his selections for the best music of 2016.

David Bowie - “Blackstar” - Blackstar

Leonard Cohen - “You Want it Darker” - You Want It Darker

Solange - “Cranes in the Sky” - A Seat at the Table

Bon Iver - “33 “GOD”’ - 22, A Million

Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc - “Wrote My Way Out” - The Hamilton MIxtape

Lori McKenna - “Giving up on Your Hometown” - The Bird & the Rifle

Miranda Lambert - “Ugly Lights” - The Weight of These Wings

Blood Orange - “Love Ya” - Blood Orange

ANOHNI - “Drone Bomb Me” - HOPELESSNESS

Angel Olsen - “Shut Up Kiss Me” - MY WOMAN

Wilco - “Normal American Kids” - Schmilco

The Roots (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) - “Who Tells Your Story” - The Hamilton Mixtape