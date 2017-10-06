Will The Palestinian Authority Take Control Of Gaza Again?

Originally published on October 6, 2017 6:37 pm
It was 10 years ago that Hamas forced Palestinian Authority leaders out of the Gaza Strip and took control. Now the two sides are talking about letting the Palestinian Authority take control again — finally bringing the Gaza Strip and West Bank under one leadership.
NPR’s Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) was in Gaza when the Palestinian Authority leadership drove in from the West Bank, and reports the prospect has brought unusual hope to Palestinians.
