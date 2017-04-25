Williams College Biologist Wins National Science Grant

A biology professor at Williams College has been awarded a $586,000, five-year grant from the National Science Foundation.

The National Science Foundation’s CAREER awards support junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through research and education.

Matt Carter researches sleep and wakefulness at Williams College. His project gives research experience and laboratory training to Williams students.

Carter says many people on college campuses are extremely sleep-deprived, and Williams is no exception. He says this grant will provide opportunities for students and community members to learn about what happens in their brain and what occurs to their body during sleep, as well as how to improve sleep hygiene on a daily basis.