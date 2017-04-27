Williams College To Host Two Healthcare Lectures

Williams College will host competing lectures about healthcare.

David Himmelstein, co-founder of Physicians for a National Health Program, will talk about why single-payer programs may be the best solution for the United States. He will discuss how the Affordable Care Act helped many, but left many others uninsured or with unaffordable copayments and deductibles.

That’s on April 28th at 7pm.

And on May 3rd at 7:30 p.m., Carolyn Long Engelhard, of the Health Policy Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, will discuss the pitfalls of the ACA and the direction of post-election health policy.