Midday Magazine

Williams College Joining National Campus Kitchen Effort

By 24 minutes ago
Tomorrow night, Williams College will launch its version of The Campus Kitchens Project. The private college in western Massachusetts will become the 60th school to join the nationwide nonprofit designed to decrease food waste and combat hunger. 

WAMC spoke with Mike Curtin, the CEO of The Campus Kitchens Project and a Williams College graduate.

Curtin will be joined by student volunteers for the official launch of Williams’ program Thursday night at 7:30 at the college’s campus in Williamstown, Massachusetts. 

Williams College
hunger

Williams College Pushing Virtual Reality Beyond Science Fiction

By Sep 29, 2016
An image of the virtual reality experience.
Valve Corporation: Courtesy of Williams College

Could a history lecture be enhanced by allowing students to virtually experience a moment in time? Faculty at Williams College in western Massachusetts think so and WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Jim Levulis went to find out how they intend to do it.

David Simon And The Audacity Of Despair

By Sep 15, 2016
David Simon

   David Simon is best known as creator of HBO's The Wire which chronicled the story of Baltimore's police department and its gangs. A former reporter for The Baltimore Sun, Simon is also known for his NBC police procedural Homicide: Life on the Streets. The show was based on his book, Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets.

This week he spoke at Williams College, presenting a lecture entitled "The Audacity of Despair."

Nelly Dean: A Return To Wuthering Heights By Alison Case

By Jun 30, 2016
Book Cover - Nelly Dean

  Novelist and Williams College Professor Alison Case joins us this morning to discuss her reimagining of Wuthering Heights. The new book is Nelly Dean: A Return to Wuthering Heights - a gripping and heartbreaking novel that re-imagines life at Wuthering Heights through the eyes of the Earnshaws’ loyal servant, Nelly Dean.

Nelly Dean is an inspired accompaniment to Emily Bronte’s adored work. It is the story of a woman who is fated to bear the pain of a family she is unable to leave, and unable to save.

Congressional Corner With Chris Gibson

By Jun 15, 2016
Congressman Chris Gibson

  One Hudson Valley Congressman is trading politics for the classroom.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Representative Chris Gibson — a Republican from the 19th district — continues his discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. 

Congressional Corner With Chris Gibson

By Jun 14, 2016
Congressman Chris Gibson

  Williams College is getting a new professor.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Representative Chris Gibson — a Republican from the 19th district — tells WAMC’s Alan Chartock why he decided not to run for governor. 

Falling Into Place: The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Feb 13, 2017
The Food Pantries logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 

Elected Officials Will Bag Groceries To Raise Awareness Of Hunger

By Allison Dunne Sep 21, 2016

A number of elected officials in the Hudson Valley plan to draw attention to national Hunger Action Month by lending a hand Wednesday at local supermarkets.

For Goodness Bake To Benefit The Beacon Community Kitchen

By Sep 20, 2016
For Goodness Bake logo

  You can take care of your sweet tooth this Saturday for For Goodness Bake, a bake sale to raise funds and awareness for the Beacon Community Kitchen. The event will be held from 10:00 - 4:00 PM at Catalyst Gallery on Main Street.

The Beacon Community Kitchen, formerly the Beacon Soup Kitchen, is a volunteer run organization led by InCareOf, which strives to serve over 50 Beacon residents daily. After the sudden closing of the Salvation Army soup kitchen in November 2015, community members and local organizations quickly banded together to find a new home for the kitchen in an effort to maintain operations seamlessly. Within two weeks, the kitchen was fully operational and serving meals from its new home at Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon.

All proceeds from For Goodness Bake will be used to purchase new kitchen equipment and basic food supplies, as well as expand the Kitchen’s outreach within our community and to local housing developments. We are joined by Kristen Pratt and Tara Tornello - For Goodness Bake co-founders; and Catherine Stankowski, Beacon Community Kitchen volunteer.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Mar 18, 2016
Representative Jim McGovern

  One out of seven people goes hungry.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern tells WAMC’s Alan Chartock about his visit to Flint Michigan.

Report: New York Ranks 39th In Providing Students Breakfast

By Mar 10, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A group dedicated to reducing child hunger has released a new report that shows New York ranks low among the 50 states in providing students with breakfast.