Williams College Joining National Campus Kitchen Effort

Tomorrow night, Williams College will launch its version of The Campus Kitchens Project. The private college in western Massachusetts will become the 60th school to join the nationwide nonprofit designed to decrease food waste and combat hunger.

WAMC spoke with Mike Curtin, the CEO of The Campus Kitchens Project and a Williams College graduate.

Curtin will be joined by student volunteers for the official launch of Williams’ program Thursday night at 7:30 at the college’s campus in Williamstown, Massachusetts.