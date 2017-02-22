Williams College Joining National Campus Kitchen Effort

You can take care of your sweet tooth this Saturday for For Goodness Bake, a bake sale to raise funds and awareness for the Beacon Community Kitchen. The event will be held from 10:00 - 4:00 PM at Catalyst Gallery on Main Street.
The Beacon Community Kitchen, formerly the Beacon Soup Kitchen, is a volunteer run organization led by InCareOf, which strives to serve over 50 Beacon residents daily. After the sudden closing of the Salvation Army soup kitchen in November 2015, community members and local organizations quickly banded together to find a new home for the kitchen in an effort to maintain operations seamlessly. Within two weeks, the kitchen was fully operational and serving meals from its new home at Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon.
All proceeds from For Goodness Bake will be used to purchase new kitchen equipment and basic food supplies, as well as expand the Kitchen’s outreach within our community and to local housing developments. We are joined by Kristen Pratt and Tara Tornello - For Goodness Bake co-founders; and Catherine Stankowski, Beacon Community Kitchen volunteer.