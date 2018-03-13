Williams College Names Next President

By Josh Landes 1 hour ago
Williams College has appointed it next president. 

Maud S. Mandel, dean of the college and professor of history and Judaic studies at Brown University, was named the 18th President of Williams College on Tuesday.

Ngonidzashe Munemo is the Associate Dean for Institutional Diversity and Associate Professor of Political Science at Williams. He also sat on the presidential search committee.

“Maud is an accomplished scholar, respected administrator, and in many ways, an inspiring voice in higher education,” said Munemo.

Interim President Tiku Majumder has been serving since eight-year Williams President Adam Falk left for the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation last year.

Mandel will assume office July 1st.

