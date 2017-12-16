Williamstown Discusses Proposed Medical Marijuana Dispensary

A medical marijuana dispensary may open in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Silver Therapeutics is seeking a recommendation from the Williamstown Select Board to open and operate a medical marijuana dispensary in town.

The town Select Board heard the company’s pitch this month for a facility at the Colonial Plaza on Main Street.

A public forum is expected to be held in mid-January to gauge community interest ahead of an anticipated Select Board vote January 22nd.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Silver Therapeutics wants to add recreational pot sales down the line.

Retail pot was legalized via a statewide ballot question in 2016. In July of this year, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law allowing communities to opt out of recreational pot sales.