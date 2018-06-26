Related Program: 
Wilson Urges Unity After Cobb Wins NY 21 Congressional Primary

Two women will face off in the general election in New York’s 21st district Congressional race as Tedra Cobb handily won Tuesday’s five –way Democratic primary to challenge incumbent  Republican congressman Elise Stefanik.

Unofficial results show Cobb led the 12 county  congressional district with 56 percent of the vote. 

During her concession speech   Katie Wilson  said it’s critical to now support Tedra Cobb as she challenges incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik.  “Right now what everyone has to do is work like hell to make sure that Tedra Cobb is our next Congresswoman.”

A release from Stefanik’s campaign welcomed Cobb to the campaign but characterized the Democrat as an “…out of touch, liberal, hyper-partisan, tax-and-spend candidate.”

