Wind Turbine Project In Savoy Starts Up, Again

By 1 hour ago
  • 60 Meter Wind Turbine Powers Williams Stone in nearby East Otis
    60 Meter Wind Turbine Powers Williams Stone in nearby East Otis

More than a decade after approval, a five-turbine wind project is moving forward in Savoy, Massachusetts. 

The long-debated $31 million renewable energy project in Savoy is catching wind.

The 12.5-megawatt, five-turbine project on West Hill was approved by the town in 2008 and 2010, but didn’t get a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection until late last year.

In June, residents approved a measure allowing the town to negotiate tax incentives with the developer, Minuteman Wind.

Some residents have expressed concerns about how the turbines could impact their health.

Installation is expected to begin in 2018. 

Tags: 
Savoy
wind turbines

Related Content

Hancock Suing Berkshire Wind Cooperative Over Payment Disputes

By Mar 4, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The small town of Hancock, Massachusetts plans to sue the cooperative behind a Berkshires wind turbine project over payment disputes.

Report Finds Hoosac Turbines Out of Compliance

By Jul 31, 2014
Michael Fairneny

Studies done earlier this year show noise levels coming from wind turbines at the Hoosac Wind Project in northwestern Massachusetts were out of compliance with state regulations. People living in the area have complained of adverse health impacts since the turbines began spinning in 2012.

Two Western Mass. Towns Pass Bylaws Restricting Wind Turbines

By Jun 11, 2014
wikipedia.org

Voters in the town of Peru, Massachusetts narrowly approved a bylaw banning industrial wind projects at a recent town meeting.

The bylaw prohibits the construction of wind turbines where more than half of the power generated would be sold off-site.  The bylaw was initiated by the group, Peru Concerned Citizens, which formed after developer Lightship Energy proposed building two 500-foot turbines in town. By a vote of 105 to 52, the measure exactly met the required two-thirds. Susan Masino is a member of PCC.