Wind Turbine Project In Savoy Starts Up, Again

More than a decade after approval, a five-turbine wind project is moving forward in Savoy, Massachusetts.

The long-debated $31 million renewable energy project in Savoy is catching wind.

The 12.5-megawatt, five-turbine project on West Hill was approved by the town in 2008 and 2010, but didn’t get a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection until late last year.

In June, residents approved a measure allowing the town to negotiate tax incentives with the developer, Minuteman Wind.

Some residents have expressed concerns about how the turbines could impact their health.

Installation is expected to begin in 2018.