Window Falls Prevention Program Proposed

A bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature is aimed at preventing a leading cause of injury to children during the warm-weather months – falls from windows.

The bill filed by State Rep. John Scibak would establish a window falls prevention program within the Department of Housing and Community Development.

" So this bill would create the pilot program and would educate and help public housing authorities provide some sort of mechanism to hopefully prevent those accidents from happening," said Scibak.

The South Hadley Democrat stresses the legislation is more about education than anything else, but public housing authorities would be encouraged to install window guards in apartments occupied by children under 6 years old.

He said there are companies that have offered to supply the window guards for the pilot program at little or no cost.

An estimated 4,700 children a year are treated in emergency rooms across the country after falling out windows according to Safe Kids USA.

Last week, a 5-year-old girl fell 30 feet to her death out a window in an apartment building in the Boston suburb of Brookline. At least five children have fallen from a high window in greater Boston since June 22, according to Boston.com.

Scibak said it is frustrating to realize that all the falls could likely have been easily prevented.

"It is obviously hot and humid and people who lack air conditioning keep the windows open, but we need someway to assure a child is safe if they push on that screen," said Scibak.

He has filed the window falls prevention program bill in each legislative session on Beacon Hill since 2013.

" The bill just had a hearing and hopefully we'll be able to get it out favorably and get some action this session," he said.

Window guards can be purchased at most hardware stores for $35-$50. Although readily available, the guards are not widely used, according to child safety advocates.

For some, the cost is an impediment. Some landlords object to what appear to be bars on their windows.

Fire officials stress that, unlike security bars, window guards can be easily removed from the outside to gain access to a room in the event of an emergency.

Window guards are not the only means to prevent children from falling out windows. Mathew Mainville, director of the Holyoke Housing Authority, said newer replacement windows can be adjusted to open only a few inches.

New York City has for years required window guards in both public and private housing where children live.