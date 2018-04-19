Woman Killed In Southwest Flight Had Vermont Ties

The woman who died on the Southwest Airlines flight that made an emergency landing this week was a Vermont native.

43-year-old Jennifer Riordan died on a flight heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas. It made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded and shrapnel hit the plane. Passengers say Riordan was partially sucked out of a window that was damaged by debris.

School officials have confirmed Riordan attended a Catholic elementary school in Burlington and graduated from Colchester High School.

WCAX-TV reports Riordan graduated from Champlain College before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she worked as a bank executive.

Marianne Riordan recalled her sister-in-law Jennifer as a "vivacious" person who had an "aura and a positive karma about her."

