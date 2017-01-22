Women March Over Hudson River

Walkway Over the Hudson was a river of walkers Saturday, men and women. They were there for the Poughkeepsie Women’s March Across the Hudson.

Poughkeepsie residents Lisa Kaul and Paulina Bren, calling themselves first-time activists, organized the march less than two weeks ago.

“We wanted it to be on the Walkway. We wanted to find a space that truly democratic and inclusive,” said Bren. “And also, sort of visually impactful.”

Claudia Jacobs from Goshen marched felt it was important to participate in a local march.

“The message is not to accept the unacceptable,” said Jacobs.

All age groups appeared represented, from a baby in a stroller with a sign “revolutionary in training” to  hippie grandmothers.

Walkway Over the Hudson
protest
Women's March

