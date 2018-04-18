Related Program: 
Women Pay To Replace Stolen Cardboard Cutout Of Bistro Owner

Two women who took a life-sized cardboard cutout ad of a Vermont restaurant owner from an airport have sent a check to the bistro to pay for replacement costs.

Leunig's Bistro in Burlington says they have received a written apology and a $350 check to cover the cost of the stolen cutout of bistro co-owner Bob Conlon.

The women identify themselves as "Leunig's #1 Fans" and say they apologize for the inconvenience they caused the team.

The restaurant pledged a new Bob Conlon cutout would soon be back at Burlington International Airport. Conlon says he was glad the suspects paid for the cutout.

The letter also says the women hope to eat dinner at the bistro in the future.

