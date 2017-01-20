Women's March Is Set For Walkway

Two women who describe themselves as “first-time activists” have organized a women’s march in the Hudson Valley for Saturday, on Walkway Over the Hudson.

When her bus fell through to get to the Women’s March on Washington, Poughkeepsie resident Lisa Kaul says she and Paulina Bren decided to make an impact locally and, less than two weeks ago, organized the Poughkeepsie Women’s March Across the Hudson.

“This is a march in support of the values that people want to characterize our public life and policy,” Kaul says. “It’s not a protest march and, in that sense, it’s a silent march.”

Plus, she says, there will not be any speakers. Kaul says what began with about 25 people has grown to more than 1,500 who have registered with more expected to show up. The march steps off at 9 a.m. on the Poughkeepsie side of the bridge.