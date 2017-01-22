Women's March Surrounds NYS Capitol

Women's rights advocates marched to the New York state capitol on Saturday, part of a day of national protests.

Thousands, many carrying anti-Trump and pro-women signs, gathered in the shadow of the capitol in Albany one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

People carried signs mentioning everything from reproductive rights to global warming to stop and frisk.

Albany activist Barbara Smith addressed the crowd, telling the group that as of noon Friday, it was "under assault from our own government."

Albany was one of the rare counties in upstate New York to back Hillary Clinton in November.