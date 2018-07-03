Related Program: 
Words Of Wisdom For Would-Be Oenophiles

Kathleen Bershad has fifteen years of experience in the food and wine industry and has honed the art of matching people with wine. Through her company, Fine Wine Concierge, she advises clients on building wine collections and organizing their cellars.

In her book, "The Wine Lover's Apprentice," she acknowledges the importance of tossing out the rules about wine and taking a relaxed approach to storing and serving everyday bottles. She delves into the nitty-gritty details of winemaking and takes a look at the world’s major wine regions to give readers a quick understanding of the world of wine.

