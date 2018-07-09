"The World Is A Narrow Bridge" By Aaron Thier

Aaron Thier’s new novel, "The World is a Narrow Bridge," is a darkly comic road novel about a millennial couple facing the ultimate question: how to live and love in an age of catastrophe.

Here’s the setup: Young Miami couple Murphy and Eva have almost decided to have a baby when Yahweh, the Old Testament God, appears to Eva and makes an unwelcome demand: He wants her to be his prophet. He also wants her to manage his social media presence.

Equal parts hilarious and poignant, "The World Is a Narrow Bridge" asks: What kind of hope can we pass on to the next generation in a frightening but beautiful world? Thier’s previous novels include "Mr. Eternity" and "The Ghost Apple."

He will be at The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for a joint launch party with Sarah Trudgeon ("The Plot Against the Baby") at 5:30 tonight.