Yonkers Begins Recycling Bin Pilot Program

Free recycling bins are available for Yonkers residents as part of the city’s new pilot program.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano says the city is offering the new recycling bins as part of the “Get Your New Bin” pilot program, in partnership with the Yonkers Green City Advisory Committee. The aims are to save taxpayer dollars and increase the city’s recycling rate. Spano says that in 2015 Yonkers diverted nearly 70,000 tons from the waste stream, saving taxpayers nearly $1.9 million. Currently, the Westchester County city recycles 45 percent of its waste, above the Environmental Protection Agency’s goal of 35 percent. The free bins are available while supplies last.