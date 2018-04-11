Yonkers Residents Fear Horde Of Rats In Abandoned Store

Residents in Yonkers say a condemned building has become home to a horde of rats that threatens the surrounding neighborhood.

The rats are living in the vacant National Wholesale Liquidators building at the Mall at Cross County. It was closed last year when a forklift fell through the roof.

Residents say rats have been living off of food left in the building. They say the vermin are beginning to look for other places to nest and breed.

Homeowners have resorted to leaving out rat poison and blocking drainage pipes.

The New York City real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. manages the mall. A company representative says the firm plans to demolish the building.

Mayor Mike Spano says the city will take action if the mall manager doesn't.

