Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim is a 34-year-old attorney and community activist running for Massachusetts Secretary of State. He pulled off a major upset at the state Democratic convention in June by winning his party’s endorsement. Almost 55 percent of delegates choose him over 23-year incumbent William Galvin. The primary is September 4th. During a visit to Pittsfield, Zakim spoke with WAMC about his vision for the office, his upstart campaign, and voting rights in the Trump era.