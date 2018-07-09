Zephyr Teachout Talks About Her Primary Run For New York AG

Zephyr Teachout is one of four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York state attorney general in September’s primary. The Fordham Law School professor and constitutional law expert ran against Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014 and against Republican John Faso in New York’s 19th congressional district in 2016. She told WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne why voters should select her.

Teachout, who is the author of a book on the history of anti-corruption laws in the U.S., recently unveiled her environmental justice platform. She did so in Newburgh, which is grappling with a PFOS water contamination problem that stems from the historic use of firefighting foam at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

That was Zephyr Teachout, who will face three other candidates in September’s Democratic primary for New York state attorney general: Leecia Eve, a former top aide to Hillary Clinton and Governor Cuomo; New York City Public Advocate Letitia James; and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of the 18th House district.